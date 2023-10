Srinagar: On the clarion call given by PM Narendra Modi,

R K Baruah Commandent 132bn CRPF from Lal Chowk, Srinagar and more than 200 jawans gathered at Bund Road near foot- over bridge, Amirakadal, maisuma and conducted a cleanliness drive with banners themed ``Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” as part of garbage free India-Jan Andolan.