Switching-over to e-office: HoDs given final deadline of Sep 30; warned of “action”

“…After which it shall be presumed that all HoDS are functioning on e-office only. Failure of any Head of the Department in switching over to e-office mode shall be his or her personal responsibility and invite appropriate action,” Dwivedi warned.

Earlier on September 2, the HoDs were directed to switch over to e-office mode of working within a week's time with assistance or handholding from the Information Technology department. “Pursuant to which, it has been reported that offices of 199 HoDs have been provided necessary assistance by way of facilitating them with VPN connections, creation of jk.gov.in email IDS and training of local admins etc,” Dwivedi noted.

The General Administration Department (GAD)’s order issued on September 2 was in continuation of government order No. 363-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated April 23, 2021.

Dwivedi, in his September 2 order, had directed that for this purpose (switching over to e-office with IT department’s help), the Heads of Departments of those offices would create an official email address on email(@nic.in/jk.gov.in), if not created already. They were also asked to apply for NIC-VPN and contact the Nodal Officers designated for the purpose for the respective offices for immediate facilitation/assistance in case of any difficulty.