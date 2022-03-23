Taekwondo champ Afreen’s journey makes Kashmir proud

Srinagar: Having started practising martial art at an early age, Taekwondo star Afreen Hyder is making Kashmir proud at the International level.
While many in Kashmir these days practice various forms of martial arts, Afreen Hyder has stuck with the traditional art of Taekwondo and has been participating in International Taekwondo competitions all over the World conducted by World Taekwondo Association (WTA).
Afreen takes part in various G2 level competitions where only elite class Taekwondo players participate. Unlike other open competitions, GT level events are conducted by WTA and athletes' rank depend on the performance during these events.
Afreen carrying on with her ambition of making it to the top of the Taekwondo sport, recently took part in three back to back G2 level Taekwondo competitions held in Tehran, Iran.
Afreen did exceptionally well in the competitions as she reached the quarterfinal of FAJR Cup 2022. She lost the bout in the golden round after scores were tied 7-7 after the third round.
"It has been heartbreak for me and I am yet to overcome fully with it. To reach the quarterfinal of such an elite Ranking event is no small feat and then to miss a medal through a tiebreaker is more heartbreaking," said Afreen.
"GT level events are top-level Taekwondo competitions in which only elite class athletes participate with the aim to boost their rankings and chances of qualifying for the bigger World events. I am the only one from Kashmir to regularly participate in such competitions and I am proud of that achievement," she said.
Afreen competes in the Under-62 kilogram category and ranks Number one in India. At the World level, she ranks Number 85 in her category.
"I am confident in improving my rankings at the World level. The rankings are yet to be updated and my quarterfinal qualification and other two event participation during recent Iran tour will surely push by Ranking up at World level," Afreen said.
Backed by Punit Balan Group, Afreen participated in three back to back events in Iran from March 5 to 14. She participated in Asian Club Championship held on March 5 and 6 followed by Fajr Open from March 7 to 10. The third event was World Presidents Cup held from March 11 to 14.
"I reached the quarterfinal of both FAJR cup and Asian Club Championship. It was a near miss for me to secure a medal in such an elite competition. As Taekwondo is an Olympic discipline, the competition is always tough and one has to be at her best to win anything. I am happy with my performance but it could have been better if I would have returned with a medal," she said.
Afreen says she is the first one from J&K to win the official Junior Taekwondo medal at International level.
"I am the first official junior medalist in the history of Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo. I am also the only Taekwondo athlete from Kashmir who has made her name in the World ranks and all India ranks. I compete directly in WTA events as none of the India Taekwondo bodies is recognised," Afreen said.
Previously Afreen has participated in international competitions held in Saudi Arabia, India, Iran and Nepal.
" I have bagged medal in G1 International Taekwondo Championship held in Hyderabad in which 19 Countries participated. I have also bagged the bronze medal in the first Women International Taekwondo Championship held in Nepal. I have also previously participated in G-1 Fajr Open and G-1 Asian Open Taekwondo Championship held in Iran. In 2021 I participated in G-4 Women Open World Championship held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia," Afreen said.
Apart from International competitions, Afreen has bagged numerous medals and awards at the national and local levels. She has been bagging medals in National competitions, National School Games, State And District championships since 2013.
Afreen says that when she took up martial art not many girls were coming into the sport but that has changed recently.
"When I started not many girls were into the sport but that all has changed recently. I can see a lot of girls taking up the sport and that is morale-boosting for everyone. I hope many more will come out and we see many more girls representing India at the International level," she said.
Afreen is full of praise for her sponsors, Punit Balan Group without whom she couldn't have made it to recent competitions.
"Without sponsors, it would have been impossible to compete in Ranking events and for that, I should thank my sponsors Punit Balan Group," she added.