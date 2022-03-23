Taekwondo champ Afreen’s journey makes Kashmir proud

Srinagar: Having started practising martial art at an early age, Taekwondo star Afreen Hyder is making Kashmir proud at the International level.

While many in Kashmir these days practice various forms of martial arts, Afreen Hyder has stuck with the traditional art of Taekwondo and has been participating in International Taekwondo competitions all over the World conducted by World Taekwondo Association (WTA).

Afreen takes part in various G2 level competitions where only elite class Taekwondo players participate. Unlike other open competitions, GT level events are conducted by WTA and athletes' rank depend on the performance during these events.