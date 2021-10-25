Take action against people attacking Kashmiri students: APSCC to Punjab Govt

Srinagar: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has urged the Punjab government to take stern action against people who attacked Kashmiri students at the culmination of India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai on Sunday
A statement of APSCC issued here quoted the APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina as saying that it was unfortunate that Kashmiri students studying in Bhai Gurdas Institute in Punjab were attacked by the students belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
He said that the students should have taken the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in the right spirit and not carried out an attack on Kashmiri students.
Raina said that action against the fanatic elements would ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.