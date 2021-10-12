Take suo motu cognisance of civilian killings: Chrungoo writes to NHRC
Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo Tuesday wrote to the Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), New Delhi to suo motu cognisance of civilian killings in Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Chrungoo said that he wrote to the NHRC asking it to take suo motu cognisance of the selective killings of the minorities in Kashmir.
He wrote that he had last year too brought up the issue of killings of sarpanchs and other minority community members in Kashmir to the NHRC’s notice.
“The commission should takes suo motu cognisance of the civilian killings in Kashmir and direct issuance of notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP calling for a detailed report in the matter including present status of the investigation being conducted and steps taken or proposed to be taken by the authorities to safeguard innocent citizens’ lives from being killed,” Chrungoo wrote to NHRC.