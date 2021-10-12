Take suo motu cognisance of civilian killings: Chrungoo writes to NHRC

Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo Tuesday wrote to the Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), New Delhi to suo motu cognisance of civilian killings in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Chrungoo said that he wrote to the NHRC asking it to take suo motu cognisance of the selective killings of the minorities in Kashmir.