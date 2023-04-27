Taking over of notified Waqf properties | Review meeting chaired by Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired a review meeting of district verification teams of Waqf Board.

According to a press note these teams were constituted earlier to carry out verification of all Waqf notified properties which have been left ignored over the years and have remained outside administrative control of J&K Waqf Board.

“On the instructions of Waqf Board Chairperson, the district verification teams had been constituted vide order number 62 of 2023 in January this year and these teams were mandated to peruse all public representations/complaints of general public, wherein requests had been made to the Chairperson Waqf for take-over of all Waqf notified properties that were being managed locally with no legal accountability & there were lots of complaints of irregularities.

These committees had been directed to prepare a list of all Waqf notified properties and yet-to-be notified properties along with their assets, liabilities, staff, and income details,” the press release said.