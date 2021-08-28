Talented J&K youth need opportunities, quality education: AltafBukhari

Srinagar: BJP’s district vice president youth and incharge IT and social media for district Doda, Dr Fahad Rameez along with his associates on Saturday joined Apni Party at its office in LalChowk Srinagar.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that the new entrants were welcomed by Party President Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari in presence of Party’s media advisor Farooq Andrabi and District President DodaDrRehmatullah.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that youth are the most dynamic part of any society who can be a harbinger of a change in every sphere of public life.

“The most important resource that a country has is its youth resource and Apni Party is resolute to empower the youth in all capacities necessary,” Bukhari said, adding that Apni Party is well versed with the problems faced by the youth especially in the shape of unavailability of career opportunities and quality education.

He said the employment opportunities facilitated by the quality education and vocational courses would easily enable J&K youth to compete on national and international levels.

“The party agenda gives a fair share to the upliftment of youth and redressal of their genuine grievances,” Bukhari said urging the new entrants to work diligently for the public welfare in their respective areas and put in unswerving efforts for strengthening the party at grassroots level.

On the occasion, the new entrants pledged to work hard and put in their untiring efforts to address the public welfare issues in their areas besides strengthening the party cadres in district Doda.