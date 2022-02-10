Tangdhar Government schools perform well in 12th BOSE exam

Srinagar: The government school students in Tanghdar subdivision of district Kupwara have performed fairly well in the class 12th examination, the result of which was declared by JK Board of School Education (BOSE) on Tuesday.
As per the official figures, all the schools have registered above 60 percent result of the students while the pass percentage of some schools has also gone above 70 percent.
Around 800 students from six Government Higher Secondary Schools (GHSS) appeared in the examination and the overall pass percentage of the students was recorded as 71 percent.
The students enrolled in the GHSS of the border area have performed well in the examination despite fighting several odds while continuing their studies.
“In our area, students have more issues than facilities available here. First and foremost, there is no concept of Library system in our area. The performance in class 12th examination was the outcome of joint efforts of teachers and students here,” said Shafeeq Ahmad, Principal GHSS Tanghdar.
“The students really worked hard and teachers were also available for guidance which was fruitful for the students,” he said.
Notably, the students in far flung areas like Karnah face internet connectivity issues which adversely affected their participation in online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The teachers delivered online classes besides students used to visit schools in groups of four to five to have personal interaction with their teachers,” Ahmad said.
As per official figures, students from six GHSS appeared in the class 12th regular 2021 examination.
These include GHSS Nachiyan which produced 73 percent results.
Also, GHSS Nowagabra produced 64 percent result, GHSS Teetwal Karnah (74 percent), Government Boys HSS Kandi Karnah (68 percent), Government Girls HSS Tangdhar Karnah (74 percent) and GHSS Tad Karnah (75 percent).
“We face infrastructural issues but our teachers are highly qualified who properly guide the students during the academic session,” said Rizwan Ahmad Mir, Vice Principal GHSS Nachiyan.
“The students were also given 30 percent relaxation in exams which also helped the students to qualify the exams with a good pass percentage. Parents equally played an important role in taking care of the studies of their kids,” he said.
The students have performed better despite facing staff deficiency in higher secondary schools of this area.
“Dearth of staff in schools of this area has always remained a problem. Department does not send adequate staff to these schools despite knowing that there are no standard class 12th level private schools in this area and students are completely dependent on government schools,” said a lecturer, wishing anonymity.
While the students have fairly performed better in the class 12th examination, the infrastructural development of government schools in this area apparently seems a least priority.
The GHSS Tanghdar Karnah is functioning from a makeshift arrangement in an old hospital building for the last six years.
“The previous government owned building was severely damaged in the 2005 earthquake and was declared unsafe. Later the building was demolished and construction of a new building started. But the construction work on the school building is incomplete despite the passage of six years,” said a teacher of the school.
“But despite the accommodation crunch and non-availability of other facilities, students and teachers together work hard to produce good results,” he said.
Besides Tanghdar, students of Machil in Kupwara have performed well in exams. GHSS Dudi Machil is an example. Around 107 students appeared in exams and the pass percentage of students was 96 percent.
The overall pass percentage of students from government HSS in Kupwara district was recorded 68 percent.
As many as 6022 students from 28 HSS of the district appeared in the exams.
As per the official figures, most of the government HSS have produced above 70 and 80 percent result and only few have produced 50 to 60 percent result of students.
The success rate of some schools has also touched 90 percent.
The overall performance of government school students was good in the exams as out of 248 students who have shared first 10 positions in science stream 140 students were from government schools.