Tap full solar, wind, biomass energy potential in J&K: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the development of renewable sources of energy in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Power Development, Science and Technology, General Administration, and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs participated in the meeting.

The chief secretary emphasised on the need to pay special attention to the development of biomass energy which has a huge potential in J&K.