Tap full solar, wind, biomass energy potential in J&K: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the development of renewable sources of energy in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Power Development, Science and Technology, General Administration, and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs participated in the meeting.
The chief secretary emphasised on the need to pay special attention to the development of biomass energy which has a huge potential in J&K.
The Science and Technology department was asked to organise a workshop on the development of biomass energy in consultation with reputed domain experts.
The chief secretary said that the solar and wind energy potential had to be fully utilised by deploying the latest technology in the field.
Mehta entrusted the Science and Technology department to develop rooftop photovoltaic solar projects in the two secretariats as a pilot project and undertake net metering thereof to evaluate the energy efficiency of these projects.