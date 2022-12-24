TAPPING PIPED WATER | Remote Vevan villagers dream of having water in homes coming true

Bandipora: The residents of Vevan, a village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are jubilant about getting portable water supply for the first time.

The Jal Shakti Department has connected the village to a water source in the mountains, around 6 km from the village.

The village, 30 km from the district headquarters, has long been ignored in terms of providing essential services like potable water, power, and healthcare. Locals, especially the elderly, recount tales of how they survived without potable water.

A local, Wali Muhammad Bhat, 60, is joyous.