Tarigami concerned over spread of Hepatitis disease in South Kashmir

Demands immediate measures to control the epidemic
File Photo of CPI (M) chief Yousuf Tarigami
Srinagar: Expressing serious concern over the outbreak of Hepatitis disease in Turka Tachloo and its adjoining areas in Yaripora, Behibagh of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district suspected to be caused due to untreated drinking water, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami demanded immediate steps to control and prevent spread of the disease.

In a statement, Tarigami said that the filtration plants at Yaripora, Behibagh and Water Supply Schemes in the area constructed at a huge cost are either non-functional or partly functional.

