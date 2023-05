Jammu: The government Thursday transferred senior JKAS officer and Custodian, Evacuee Property, Kashmir Tariq Hussain and posted him as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tourism Development Authority (TDA), Pahalgam.

Through a separate order, the government assigned another senior JKAS officer and Director Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Jammu Puneet Sharma the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jammu Urban Development Agency (JUDA).