Taxes department, others condole demise of M H Beigh

Srinagar: Commissioner and Additional Commissioner (Kashmir Div) of State Taxes Department on Friday expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of beloved officer Mehboob-ul-Hassan Beigh (Ex-Deputy Commissioner) Commercial Taxes who left for heavenly abode today at SKIMS Srinagar. Late Mehboob-ul-Hassan Beigh has served at key posts of tax administration in the Finance Department.

According to a statement issued here, in a condolence message Commissioner (JKUT) and Additional Commissioner (Kashmir Div) of State Taxes Department described the deceased as one of the best officers of the department who put his mark in the service of the department. “Employees of State Taxes Department, Kashmir condoles the demise of the departed soul and pray to Almighty Allah SubhanaWaTaala to grant JannatTulFirdous to Mehboob-ul-Hassan Beigh and also extends condolences to the bereaved family in this moment of grief and shock,” it said.

General Secretary of J&K Apni Party and former MLA Pahalgam Rafi Ahmad Mir expressed grief over the demise of civil society member and former bureaucrat Mehboobul Hassan Beig of South Kashmir. In a statement issued to KNS, in his message, Rafi Mir prayed for peace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved.

Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) president, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam today expressed grief and sorrow over the sad and sudden demise of Mehboobul Hassan Beigh.

According to a statement issued here, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said that the entire employees fraternity especially EJAC leadership shares the grief of bereaved.