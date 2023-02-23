Teacher arrested in Pattan after ‘biting colleague’s ear’

Srinagar: The J&K Police has arrested a teacher for ‘biting a colleague’s ear in north Kashmir’s Pattan area of Baramulla, officials said.

An official said the incident happened on Tuesday (February 21) wherein two teachers reportedly entered into a verbal brawl over taking charge of some official assignment.

“The duo exchanged heated arguments with each other over taking charge of UDISE, following which one of the teachers assaulted his colleague and bit his ear,” an official said.

Both the teachers are posted in Government Middle School Buchoo in education zone Pattan. The accused teacher who attacked his colleague has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani. “The other teacher got five stitches in his ear,” an official said.