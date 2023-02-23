Teacher arrested in Pattan after ‘biting colleague’s ear’

Srinagar: The J&K Police has arrested a teacher for ‘biting a colleague’s ear in north Kashmir’s Pattan area of Baramulla, officials said.
An official said the incident happened on Tuesday (February 21) wherein two teachers reportedly entered into a verbal brawl over taking charge of some official assignment.
“The duo exchanged heated arguments with each other over taking charge of UDISE, following which one of the teachers assaulted his colleague and bit his ear,” an official said.
Both the teachers are posted in Government Middle School Buchoo in education zone Pattan. The accused teacher who attacked his colleague has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani. “The other teacher got five stitches in his ear,” an official said.
The teaching community has expressed its displeasure over the attack on a teacher by his colleague saying that such incidents tarnish the image of the whole teaching community.
“Such incidents are unacceptable for any teacher. We cannot expect such behaviour of any teacher towards his colleague. Teachers are role models for their students and even society and create a safe and respectful learning environment for their students,” a teacher said, wishing not to be named.
He said engaging in such a violent attack sets a poor example for students and undermines the integrity of the teaching profession. “Stern action should be taken against the teacher for assaulting his colleague,” he said.
Meanwhile, soon after the incident took place, the J&K Police Pattan registered the case and arrested the accused teacher as well. “We have registered a case in this regard and the accused teacher stands arrested,” SDPO Pattan Nawaz Ahmad Khanday told Greater Kashmir.
The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla Chaman Lal Sharma when contacted termed the incident unfortunate and said the directions have been given to the concerned Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Pattan to submit the report to the office to initiate the departmental action against the accused teacher. “We will take departmental action in accordance with the report submitted by the ZEO,” he said.
The Zonal Education Officer Pattan, Muhammad Maqbool said a committee which was constituted to probe the matter has recommended reshuffle of the teaching staff from the school. “Given the recommendations of the committee, I will recommend suspension of the accused teacher. I have received the report of the committee and will be submitted to the CEO office to initiate departmental action against the accused teacher,” he said.