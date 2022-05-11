Teacher lauded for excellent academic achievements on superannuation

Langate: A simple but impressive farewell function was organised by the staff members of Upper Primary School Rasripora in Langate education zone of Kupwara district Thursday to accord warm send-off to Rukhsana Parveen, teacher on her superannuation from the service.

Rukhsana Parveen attained superannuation on April 30 of 2022 however the school organised the farewell function post Eid Ul Fitr.

The staff members recalled her dedicated service and heartily praised the sheer dint of her hard work and exemplary commitment she showed towards her duties all along during her tenure at the institution.