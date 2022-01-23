Teachers’ batch-2019 thanks DSEK for timely confirmation order

The teachers’ batch-2019 has extended its gratitude to the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) for issuing timely confirmation orders of the employees who completed their probation period.
The DSEK in a circular accorded sanction to the confirmation of provisionally appointed Teachers, Junior Scale Stenographers, Junior Assistants, Junior Librarians, Library Assistants, Laboratory Assistants in their present grade from the date of completion of mandatory two years of continuous probationary services.
The order also directed concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to ensure that confirmation entries are recorded in the service books of the employees.
Earlier, a group of teachers from 2019 Batch met DSEK Tassaduq Hussain Mir and requested him to speed up the process for issuance of confirmation orders in their favor.
“He immediately ordered the Personnel Officer and ChiefAccounts Officers to expedite the process and issue the order as soon as possible,”the teachers said.
“We are very grateful to DSEK Tassaduq Hussain Mir and Personnel Officer Ata um Munim Tak for their positive response and the subsequent confirmation order in our favor. Under their leadership, the School education department is heading towards a revolution,” a group of teachers said.
They praised the DSEK for timely completion of tasks and said the department was in need of some dynamic officers for timely execution of policies and developmental works.
“The administration has made sure that this lot is deployed to this premiere department,” they said.