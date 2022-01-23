Teachers’ batch-2019 thanks DSEK for timely confirmation order

The teachers’ batch-2019 has extended its gratitude to the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) for issuing timely confirmation orders of the employees who completed their probation period.

The DSEK in a circular accorded sanction to the confirmation of provisionally appointed Teachers, Junior Scale Stenographers, Junior Assistants, Junior Librarians, Library Assistants, Laboratory Assistants in their present grade from the date of completion of mandatory two years of continuous probationary services.