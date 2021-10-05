Teachers continue to work as data entry operators in CMO, BMO, DC offices

Srinagar: Scores of teachers continue to work as data entry operators in offices other than the education department.
This is happening despite repeated orders from administrative department for cancelling the deployment of teachers from subordinate offices at district and zonal levels.
Over the past few months, the administrative department issues repeated circular instructions and order to directors, Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) with the instructions to relieve all the teachers besides ZRPs, CRPS and other teaching staff from their offices so that they join their original places of posting.
The administrative department in its order said the academics in the educational institutions suffer badly and the act has been viewed seriously by the authorities. In wake of this, various CEOs, Deputy Commissioners (DC) issued orders for relieving teachers from the offices.
As already reported, DC Kupwara issued an order asking the district and zonal education officers to relieve all the teachers from the offices. Few days later CEO Ganderbal also issued an order asking teachers to join their original place of postings.
An official however said the government was only cancelling the deployment of teachers from ZEO, CEO offices while other teachers continue to work in different sections of DC offices, Tehsil offices besides BMO and CMO offices.
“The teachers are deployed in ZEO and CEO offices in place of clerks and are assigned the departmental work. But those deployed in other departments continue to serve other departments and our own department does not get them relieved so that they can join school and teach children,” an official said.
An order issued by CEO Ganderbal states that the District Resource Group (DRG) deployed in offices shall be deemed to have been relieved immediately and shall report at their original place of postings.
“However, the utilization of services made by this office for providing subject specific teachers shall remain in place till the current academic session,” it reads.
The CEO has further ordered that the teachers who are working as data entry operators in the vaccination centres, CMO office or BMO offices shall remain at their deployed vaccination centers, CMO office and BMO Offices till further orders.
Notably, the teachers have been asked to continue their deployment in offices in these offices at a time when the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) ordered for relieving all the officers and officials deployed for Covid-19 duties in various districts on rationalization basis.
“The director of health services has felt that the services of these officers are not required now in offices but our teachers continue to work as clerks in these departments and the department is yet to get them relieved,” the official said.
Principal Secretary School Education Department, Bishwajit Kumar Singh when contacted said the matter will be taken up with the government.
“I am putting up a file to the government because it is not the way to deploy any one (teacher) anywhere. They (teachers) should be allowed to do their own primary job,” he said.