Teachers continue to work as data entry operators in CMO, BMO, DC offices

Srinagar: Scores of teachers continue to work as data entry operators in offices other than the education department.

This is happening despite repeated orders from administrative department for cancelling the deployment of teachers from subordinate offices at district and zonal levels.

Over the past few months, the administrative department issues repeated circular instructions and order to directors, Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) with the instructions to relieve all the teachers besides ZRPs, CRPS and other teaching staff from their offices so that they join their original places of posting.

The administrative department in its order said the academics in the educational institutions suffer badly and the act has been viewed seriously by the authorities. In wake of this, various CEOs, Deputy Commissioners (DC) issued orders for relieving teachers from the offices.