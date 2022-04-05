Teachers, students demand modification in timing for schools falling outside Sgr Municipal limits

Srinagar: Some teachers and the students from schools falling outside Srinagar Municipal limits have demanded the modification in timing for the schools.

They have unequivocally demanded modification in the new school timing citing that the 10am to 4 pm time fixed for the schools was “not in the interest of the students and the teachers.”

Notably, the order for the new school timing was notified by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on April 1.

As per the order all government and recognised private schools within Srinagar Municipal limits will function from 9am to 3pm while those located outside Srinagar municipal limits will function from 10am to 4 pm.