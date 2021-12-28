Teachers to be deployed for COVID duty only for 3 months: Govt

Srinagar: The government Tuesday issued fresh orders for the deployment of teaching staff from schools for COVID-19 mitigation duties in J&K.
The move comes after the School Education Department canceled the deployment of all teaching staff across J&K and directed them to report back to their actual places of posting.
The Chief Secretary who is also the Chairman State Executive Committee (SEC) ordered that the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in consultation with respective Chief Education Officers (CEOs) would issue detailed specific orders under Disaster Management Act, 2005 for the deployment of School Education Department staff below the rank of lecturer to perform COVID-19 containment duties.
“The deployment should be for three months only and not more than one staff member from a single school should be deployed for duty,” the order reads.
The government ordered that the deployment would be of non-repetitive staff members.
The orders were issued after the divisional administration Kashmir and Jammu besides the DCs deployed the teaching staff of schools in COVID-19 control rooms set up across J&K for containment and management of the COVID-19 outbreak in J&K.
The deployment was done despite the cancellation of attachment of all teaching staff by the Education Department who were deployed and attached for different administrative works in different departments and districts.
A detailed review meeting regarding the current COVID-19 situation was held in Jammu under the chairmanship of the chief secretary who is also the Chairman State Executive Committee with additional chief secretaries, divisional commissioners, DCs, and other officials of the J&K administration. “In the meeting, it was decided that there is a need to continue and further strengthen the existing COVID-19 containment measures in all districts given the newly discovered variant,” reads the order.