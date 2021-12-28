Teachers to be deployed for COVID duty only for 3 months: Govt

Srinagar: The government Tuesday issued fresh orders for the deployment of teaching staff from schools for COVID-19 mitigation duties in J&K.

The move comes after the School Education Department canceled the deployment of all teaching staff across J&K and directed them to report back to their actual places of posting.

The Chief Secretary who is also the Chairman State Executive Committee (SEC) ordered that the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in consultation with respective Chief Education Officers (CEOs) would issue detailed specific orders under Disaster Management Act, 2005 for the deployment of School Education Department staff below the rank of lecturer to perform COVID-19 containment duties.