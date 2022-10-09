Teachers to receive AI-enabled personalised training

Anantnag: Anantnag based Saint Xain’s international School is partnering with JIO EMBIBE, a leading education technology platform to empower teachers with Artificial Intelligence enabled personalized teaching solutions.

Teachers will be able to impart quality education and provide personalised attention to every student and deliver learning outcomes as defined by the New Education Policy.

Speaking on the importance of personalized learning that helps teachers fix learning gaps in students, Bilal Ahmad, Chairman, Saint Xain’s International School, said, “ This initiative will give students more access to high quality education content and deeper insights on their own performance and learning behavior. This will of course be highly beneficial for teachers who can now at a simple click of a button understand the strengths and weaknesses of every student and take necessary action.”

“The aim is to create an adaptive learning environment around the teachers and the students, catalysing high quality digital education with 3D content aligned to our syllabus, while fueling the imagination of young minds. Teachers can now create impactful lessons using innovative technology. The teacher can teach with just a click of a button through both online and offline mode. Assigning homework that is personalised to students and conducting tests using the platform is also now very simple and efficient. Moreover, he said, it also helps keep track of a student’s grade, syllabus coverage, score progress, ascertain behavioural change and class engagements, among other things. All this has been made possible due to partnership with JIO EMBIBE.”

“We are working to ensure that both teachers and students, regardless of the medium of learning, would benefit with this technology enabled alliance, especially when the pandemic casts a heavy shadow over school education,” said Rakesh Dahiya of JIO EMBIBE.