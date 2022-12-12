Techfest ‘Roshnaas’ concludes at KU

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Monday chaired the valedictory ceremony of the five-day techfest ‘Roshnaas’ and called for hand-holding of young and aspiring entrepreneurs to secure their future prospects.

The multi-event programme was organised by the Institute of Technology (IOT), Zakura Campus, to encourage the youth of J&K, especially students from various academic institutions, to showcase their creative abilities and passion for innovations and entrepreneurship. The Vice-Chancellor, who was the chief guest at the closing session, said the IOT must go for “hand-holding” of young students from various schools and colleges who showcased their scientific models and innovations during the techfest.

These young students have the potential to become big innovators and scientists in future and it’s therefore the responsibility of the University to groom and nurture their passion in the right direction, she said, and complimented the IOT Zakura for holding the important programme.