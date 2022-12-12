Techfest ‘Roshnaas’ concludes at KU

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Monday chaired the valedictory ceremony of the five-day techfest ‘Roshnaas’ and called for hand-holding of young and aspiring entrepreneurs to secure their future prospects.
The multi-event programme was organised by the Institute of Technology (IOT), Zakura Campus, to encourage the youth of J&K, especially students from various academic institutions, to showcase their creative abilities and passion for innovations and entrepreneurship. The Vice-Chancellor, who was the chief guest at the closing session, said the IOT must go for “hand-holding” of young students from various schools and colleges who showcased their scientific models and innovations during the techfest.
These young students have the potential to become big innovators and scientists in future and it’s therefore the responsibility of the University to groom and nurture their passion in the right direction, she said, and complimented the IOT Zakura for holding the important programme.
The VC also appreciated young boys and girls, who had set up their stalls in the University, for working hard to promote their entrepreneurial ventures and assured the University’s full support in this regard. The VC also felicitated winners of various completions and members/students of IOT who were granted three patents recently.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, said the University’s IOT has been tasked with identifying grassroots innovators, especially in far-off areas of Kashmir, for which the University shall provide the necessary support. He said the University has set itself on the path of promoting innovations, incubations and start-ups with policy interventions.
Director IOT Zakura Prof Gowhar Bashir Vakil delivered the welcome address, while Assistant Professors at IOT Adil Muddasir Khan and Malik Younis Ahmad conducted proceedings of the closing ceremony and highlighted the objectives of the techfest, respectively.
The techfest included a range of events in different domains like art, creativity, quiz competition, project exhibition, call for ideas and ‘open mic’.