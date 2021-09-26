Teenage boy electrocuted in Rajouri village

Rajouri: A teenage boy was electrocuted to death when he came in contact with a live electric wire while cutting leaves in Rajouri on Sunday.

The deceased youth was identified as Muhammad Shoaib, son of Muhammad Shakoor of Kewal village of Kotranka tehsil who was living with his uncle in Hubbi village for the past few days. Meanwhile, locals accused the Power Development Department (PDD) officials of grave negligence.

They said that the deceased was cutting the leaves from a tree to use as fodder for cattle when he came in contact with a high tension wire and fell unconscious. “We rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared dead,” locals said.

They alleged that the incident took place due to the PDD’s negligence as loose power wires had been tied here and there and even green trees were being used as electric poles.

Locals demanded stern action against the PDD officials.