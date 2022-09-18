Teenager drowns to death in Sopore

Sopore: A 17-year-old boy drowned to death while he was bathing in north Kashmir’s Sopore area on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the 17-year-old Aamir Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar of Khanpora Baramulla was bathing along with his two friends in a waterfall at Marbal Hardushiva area of Sopore when he drowned.

However, soon after the news spread in the area a police team reached the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of locals. The rescue operation was on when the reports last came in.