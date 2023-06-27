Teenager electrocuted to death in Kupwara

Kupwara: A 17-year-old girl died after receiving an electric shock in Shatpora Haihama village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said Tuesday.

According to Police, the girl Rubiya, soon after entering the washroom started screaming following which her family members and neighbours evacuated her to Sub District Hospital Kupwara where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

According to an eyewitness, the deceased had unintentionally touched an open wire in the washroom, resulting in her on-spot death.

He said that the deceased was from Haihama Batpora and was living with her uncle at Shatpora. On Monday, a 24-year-old girl died due to the LPG cylinder blast in the same village.