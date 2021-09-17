Teenager killed, another injured in Bandipora accident

Bandipora: An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed while a pedestrian injured in a road accident near Lowdara village in Bandipora district on Bandipora-Srinagar road , officials said on Friday.

Officials said that the motorcyclist from Saderkoot village received critical injuries when he lost control of his bike and hit an electric pole on the roadside on Thursday evening.

The officials identified him as Asgar Ahmad, 18, son of GulamNabi.

In the accident, the officials said, another person identified as Basit Ahmad received injuries when he was crossing the road at the moment.

Both the injured were shifted to District Hospital Bandipora wherefrom doctors referred them to SKIMS Srinagar for advanced treatment.

“However, during the night Asgar succumbed to his injuries, while Basit is in a stable condition,” an official said.

Meanwhile, police said that a case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been taken up.

In a separate incident on Thursday evening a 45-year-old woman, who officials identified as Shameema, wife of GhulamRasoolDar, was electrocuted to death at her home in Shahgund village.

Locals said Shameema was immediately shifted to CHC Hajin where doctors declared her dead on arrival.