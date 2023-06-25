Teenager stabbed in Kupwara

Kupwara: A teenager was stabbed and injured by another boy at Gundmomin, Vilgam area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, a police official said on Sunday evening.

He said that an altercation broke out between two boys while taking bath in Nallah Kehmil in Gundmomin village of Vilgam this afternoon.

"During the exchange of harsher words, the victim was attacked by Areez Ahmad Ahangar (16) son of Javed Ahmad of Mirpora Trehgam with some sharp object leaving him injured," he said.