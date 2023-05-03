Temperatures dip further

Srinagar: The temperatures receded further during the last 24 hours at most places across Kashmir while the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted more precipitation on Thursday.

“There have been light to moderate intermittent rains in Kashmir during the last 24 hours,” the MeT officials here said, adding that several places recorded below normal temperature on Wednesday.

“From May 4 to 6, the weather is likely to be fair to partly cloudy. A brief spell of rain and thunderstorms may occur towards late afternoon and evening,” they said. “From May 7 to 8 rain is likely at many places. Weather is likely to be colder till May 8.”

The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius against 10.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal.