Temperatures hovers below normal across J&K: MeT

Srinagar: The night temperatures continue to hover below normal across Union Territory of J&K even as Meteorological Department has predicted dry during next 24 hours.
“ There is no prediction of any precipitation during next 24 hours J&K during next 24 hours,” MeT officials said here. “ The minimum temperatures hover below normal across UT and maximum temperatures are showing a downward trend.”
No major change is expected in weather till Oct 31, they said. Srinagar, MeT officials said, recorded a low of 4.8°C against 3.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, they said.
MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of 2.4°C against 2.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
In Pahalgam, they said, mercury settled at 0.6°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of 5.2°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the place.
Ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, they said, recorded a low of 1.8°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 3.0°C against 3.2°C on the previous night, the officials said adding it was 0.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.
Jammu recorded a low of 13.4°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. It was 3.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, they said.