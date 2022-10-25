Temperatures hovers below normal across J&K: MeT

MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of 2.4°C against 2.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

In Pahalgam, they said, mercury settled at 0.6°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

They said Kokernag recorded a low of 5.2°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the place.

Ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, they said, recorded a low of 1.8°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 3.0°C against 3.2°C on the previous night, the officials said adding it was 0.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.4°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. It was 3.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, they said.