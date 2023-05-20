Terina-Darbal road in dilapidated condition

Kupwara: The dilapidated condition of three km long Terina-Darbal road in Mawer area of Handwara is giving tough time to the commuters.

The road connects several villages including Terina, Tantrygund, Darbal Bala, Hakdaji, Darbal payeen and several other villages.But according to locals this road has never been a priority for authorities, thus putting them into a lot of hardships.

Residents said that the road is dotted with potholes on multiple spots. "A little drizzle turns this road into stream and pedestrians have to wade through waters to reach their destination," a local youth told Greater Kashmir.