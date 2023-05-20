Terina-Darbal road in dilapidated condition

Kupwara: The dilapidated condition of three km long Terina-Darbal road in Mawer area of Handwara is giving tough time to the commuters.
The road connects several villages including Terina, Tantrygund, Darbal Bala, Hakdaji, Darbal payeen and several other villages.But according to locals this road has never been a priority for authorities, thus putting them into a lot of hardships.
Residents said that the road is dotted with potholes on multiple spots. "A little drizzle turns this road into stream and pedestrians have to wade through waters to reach their destination," a local youth told Greater Kashmir.
"The road happens to be very narrow which makes it difficult for drivers to ply their vehicles smoothly on the road. Infact two vehicles coming from opposite direction can't pass the road on a given time," he added.
The residents said that previous year some potholes on this road were temporarily filled by the concerned department after which locals believed that the road would be macadamised but nothing like that happened.
Residents have once again demanded widening and macadamisation of road at the earliest so that their miseries may end soon.
Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) Sohail Ahmad said that he will look into the matter and whatever required will be done on priority.