Terror funding , recruitment module busted in north Kashmir : Police

Kupwara: Police on Thursday said a terror funding and recruitment module of Tehreek-e-ul Mujhahideen Jammu & Kashmir” (TuMJK) was busted in north Kashmir.
Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara Yougal Manhas, flanked by Commanding Officers of 21 and 47 RR while addressing a press conference at Kupwara said that police and army jointly busted the terror funding and recruitment module and during the course of action six persons were apprehended along with arms and ammunition.
SSP said that acting on a specific information an individual namely Bilal Ahmed Dar of Cheerkote Kupwara was nabbed in Natnusa area. "After thorough interrogation, the individual revealed that he along with five other people from different parts of north Kashmir were running a terror funding racket under the garb of a fake NGO called “Islahi Falahi Relief Trust” (IFRT) which claimed to provide monetary assistance to poor and needy families".
SSP said that Bilal was actively involved in coordinating the funding activities and aiding recruitment by organizing meetings in different villages where he along with other members of the NGO would try and lure young people into anti-national activities.
"This module was being coordinated by Pakistan based handlers including Dr Shah Sab alias Manzoor Shah alias Gen Abdullah actually named as Ghulam Rasool Shah of Hyhama Kupwara, Tariq Peer actually named Mohammad Sultan Peer of Sulkoot Kupwara and one alias Hamza alias Mushtaq," SSP said.
"Accounts of the NGO were being used to launder money for TuMJK. The group was also responsible for sticking anti-national posters around the 15th of August and during the visit of the Union Home Minister of India to Baramulla recently".
“Bilal specifically also admitted to hoisting a Pakistani flag inside Markazi Jamia Masjid Kupwara on the 14th of August on the instructions of his Pakistani handlers. The group was also actively collecting explosive materials which is known to be used in IED’s.”
SSP identified the other apprehended persons as Wahid Ahmed Bhat of Kachloo, Langate, Javid Ahmad Najar of Singhpora, Baramulla, Mushtaq Ahmad Najar of Brath Sopore, Bashir Ahmad Mir of Mundji Sopore and Wahid Ahmad Bhat alias Tauheed of Cherkoot Kupwara. "Wahid was the mastermind behind the recruitment and terror funding module. He happens to be cousin of Bilal," Manhas added.
A huge quantity of arms, ammunition, raw material to prepare IED and incriminating material has also been recovered from the apprehended individuals. Recoveries include five pistols, ten Magazines, 49 pistol rounds and two grenades besides one IED.
"More arrests can not be ruled out in this case," SSP added