Terror funding , recruitment module busted in north Kashmir : Police

Kupwara: Police on Thursday said a terror funding and recruitment module of Tehreek-e-ul Mujhahideen Jammu & Kashmir” (TuMJK) was busted in north Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara Yougal Manhas, flanked by Commanding Officers of 21 and 47 RR while addressing a press conference at Kupwara said that police and army jointly busted the terror funding and recruitment module and during the course of action six persons were apprehended along with arms and ammunition.

SSP said that acting on a specific information an individual namely Bilal Ahmed Dar of Cheerkote Kupwara was nabbed in Natnusa area. "After thorough interrogation, the individual revealed that he along with five other people from different parts of north Kashmir were running a terror funding racket under the garb of a fake NGO called “Islahi Falahi Relief Trust” (IFRT) which claimed to provide monetary assistance to poor and needy families".

SSP said that Bilal was actively involved in coordinating the funding activities and aiding recruitment by organizing meetings in different villages where he along with other members of the NGO would try and lure young people into anti-national activities.