TERROR RELATED CASES | SIU conducts raids in Soura

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown against elements involved in unlawful activities, Special Investigation Unit (SIU)-1 of Srinagar Police conducted searches in the houses of suspected persons in the interiors of Anchar and Ghat area of Soura here on Saturday.

The search operation was conducted in connection to the investigation of case FIR No 50/2022 u/s 307,302 IPC ,7/25 A act and 16 18 20 UL(P) Act of Police Station Soura.

After obtaining a search warrant from an honorable court, searches were conducted in interiors of Achar Soura with the support of different district police units and in presence of executive Magistrate and independent witnesses. Proper SOPs and necessary investigation procedures were followed during the search.