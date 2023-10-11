‘Terrorist associate arrested in Baramulla’

Srinagar: Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate linked with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) terror outfit and recovered two hand grenades, cash, and other incriminating materials from his possession in Baramulla.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that on Tuesday, acting on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in the Ushkara area of Baramulla, a joint checkpoint was established by Police in Baramulla, Army’s 46 RR, Military Intelligence (MI), and 53 Bn of the CRPF in the area.

The statement said that during checking, a suspicious person who was coming towards the checkpoint tried to flee from the spot after noticing the joint party, but was apprehended tactfully by the alert party.

It said that during his search, two hand grenades, Rs 40,000 cash, and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The statement said that he has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Hamid of Ushkara Baramulla linked with the LeT and TRF.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Baramulla and further investigation has been initiated.