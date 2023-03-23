Terrorist associate arrested: Police

During search, one suspected person was intercepted who tried to flee from the spot but was arrested tactfully by the alert joint party.

He has been identified as Umer Bashir Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat resident of Manz Seer linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. During his personal search, a hand grenade, a pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 15 Pistol live rounds and a Mobile Phone (Samsung A-13) alongwith Sim card were recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tarzoo Sopore and further investigation has been initiated.