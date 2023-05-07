Terrorist associate arrested with grenade in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: A terrorist associate was arrested in Kralpora area of Kupwara and a grenade was recovered from his possession, police said on Sunday.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that police and army in a joint operation arrested a former terrorist turned OGW during a naka checking at Kralpora main market.

"Acting on a specific tip off generated by Kupwara police, a joint naka was established at main market Karlpora by Kupwara police and army camp Panzgam. During naka checking, the OGW moving in suspicious circumstances trying to evade the presence of naka party but was apprehended tactfully. Upon his personal search one grenade was recovered from his possession," he added.