Terrorist dies in Rajouri hospital

Rajouri: Captured terror guide and facilitator, Tabarak Hussain , a resident of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and presently under treatment in Army Hospital Rajouri died on Saturday evening after his health condition deteriorated severely on Saturday.

The captured terrorist Tabarak Hussain son of Mistri Malik resident of Sabzakote in PoK, as per army, was leading a group of fidayeen terrorists and infiltrating from Line of Control on August 21 when the Infiltration movement was foiled and he was captured in injured condition as army troops fired upon the infiltrators.