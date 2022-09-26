Kashmir

Terrorists killed, 2 civilians, soldier injured in Kulgam encounter

Military personnel at gunfight site. [Representational picture]Mubashir Khan/ GK File
SHABIR IBN YUSUF

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed, two civilians and a soldier  were injured in an ongoing encounter at Batpora area of Kulgam district on Monday of south Kashmir.

“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. Identification of the killed terrorist being ascertained. #Search going on. Further details shall follow.

@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier police said." 01 Army soldier & 02 civilians got injured in the ongoing encounter. All the 03 injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

