Terrorists present in Pir Panjal, operation on, says Police

Rajouri: Police on Monday said it has reports of the presence of some terrorists in the upper reaches of Rajouri and Poonch following which an operation in the area was going on.

Addressing a news conference at Jammu Police Lines, ADG Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh while sharing details of the investigation of the Rajouri terror module busted by the forces said that the terror module headed by Talib Hussain Shah was asked to bring terrorists from Kashmir on this side.

“There is a presence of a few terrorists in the upper reaches of Pir Panjal and we have launched search parties for it and operations are going on,” he said.