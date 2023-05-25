Thana Diwas observed at several police stations across Kashmir

Srinagar: As a part of a public outreach programme and an initiative by the government, Police organised “Thana Diwas” at various police establishments across the Kashmir valley.
The programmes were chaired by the District and Zonal heads in their respective jurisdictional areas. These meetings were attended by respectable citizens, DDCs, BDCs, Numberdars, Chowkidars, representatives of the Traders Federation, transporters, Auqaf Committees, Panchs and Sarpanches. Besides, police officers and officials were also present on these occasions.
In these events, the participants highlighted various issues of public importance and they were assured by the chairing officers that their genuine grievances pertaining to the police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.
Besides, the grievances were heard patiently and were segregated on the basis of area of action and jurisdiction. While speaking on these occasions, the officers reiterated that the main aim of organising “Thana Diwas” is to improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability in policing at the grass-root level and to develop confidence among the people.
The participants were impressed upon to co-operate with the Police in maintaining law and order and a crime-free atmosphere in their respective areas.
The participants were also stressed to co-operate with the Police in curbing the drug menace and in identifying anti-national and anti-social elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment.
The participants appreciated the role of the police in conducting such interaction meetings and assured their full support and cooperation in curbing the menace of social evils in the society.