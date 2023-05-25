Thana Diwas observed at several police stations across Kashmir

Srinagar: As a part of a public outreach programme and an initiative by the government, Police organised “Thana Diwas” at various police establishments across the Kashmir valley.

The programmes were chaired by the District and Zonal heads in their respective jurisdictional areas. These meetings were attended by respectable citizens, DDCs, BDCs, Numberdars, Chowkidars, representatives of the Traders Federation, transporters, Auqaf Committees, Panchs and Sarpanches. Besides, police officers and officials were also present on these occasions.

In these events, the participants highlighted various issues of public importance and they were assured by the chairing officers that their genuine grievances pertaining to the police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.