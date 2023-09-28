‘Thana Diwas’ observed in police establishments

Srinagar : As a part of public outreach programme and an initiative by government of J&K, police organised “Thana Diwas” at various police establishments across the Kashmir valley, a press release said .

The programmes were chaired by the respective jurisdictional police heads/officers and were attended by respectable citizens, representatives of Traders Federation, Auqaf Committees, Panchs and Sarpanches. Besides, police officers and officials were also present on these occasions.

In these events, the participants highlighted various issues of public importance and they were assured by the chairing officers that their genuine grievances pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal. Besides, the grievances were heard patiently and were segregated on the basis of area of action and jurisdiction. While speaking on these occasions, the chairing officers reiterated that the main aim of organising 'Thana Divas, is to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability in policing at grass-root level and to develop confidence among the people. The participants were impressed upon to co-operate with police in maintaining law and order and crime free atmosphere in their respective areas.