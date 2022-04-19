Thana Diwas organised in Baramulla

Baramulla: As a part of public outreach programme, Police organized a “Thana Diwas” in Baramulla. The events were organized at Police Station Uri and Police Post Mirgund.

At Police Station Uri, the meeting was chaired by SDPO Uri Junaid Wali, along with DySP Deeraj Kumar and SHO PS Uri. Similarly, the programme at Police Post Mirgund was chaired by DySP PC Pattan Altaf Ahmad along with Inspector Mohd Shafi, IC PP Mirgund. Besides, other officers and officials were also present on the occasion.