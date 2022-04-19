Thana Diwas organised in Baramulla

Baramulla: As a part of public outreach programme, Police organized a “Thana Diwas” in Baramulla. The events were organized at Police Station Uri and Police Post Mirgund.
At Police Station Uri, the meeting was chaired by SDPO Uri Junaid Wali, along with DySP Deeraj Kumar and SHO PS Uri. Similarly, the programme at Police Post Mirgund was chaired by DySP PC Pattan Altaf Ahmad along with Inspector Mohd Shafi, IC PP Mirgund. Besides, other officers and officials were also present on the occasion.
The meetings were attended by the respectable citizens of surrounding areas of Uri and Mirgund including members of Auqaf Committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars and Traders Federation.
During the meetings, participants highlighted various issues of public importance, and they were assured that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal. While speaking on the occasion, it was reiterated that policing at grassroot level in the district would be revamped to enhance proficiencies of the cops and to develop confidence among the people.
Officers while speaking on the occasion, said that Thana Diwas is an initiative started by the Government of J&K to bridge the gap between Police and Public and also to hear and redress the grievances of common masses and further added that community policing is mandatory to boost public confidence which would help in fighting against crime and social evils.
Referring to the criminal activities in the area, it was stressed upon the officers to brace up with a missionary spirit to fight against drug abuse and eradicate other social evils from the society and to take a pledge to serve the society with missionary spirit and maintain the dignity of force.
The participants were asked to co-operate with Baramulla Police in maintaining Law and order in the area and identifying anti national and anti social elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment.