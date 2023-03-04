THE NEW NOSE | Rebuilding Lost Confidence Nose by Nose

The Detection

Dr Shafqat says that rhinoplasty was bringing back smiles on many faces. However, the first signs and cases are the cases with the correcting nasal obstructions. “During years of practice and experience, I have mostly seen patients coming for correcting nasal obstructions and trauma caused by accidents, who later come to perform the surgeries also,” says Dr Shafqat, who also heads the ENT department of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital (JLNM) in Srinagar. “In such cases, most of these nasal issues cast a shadow on one’s appearance. These patients feel extremely happy after the correction surgery. And then, there’s this urge to look better and perfect now. It only makes rhinoplasty one of the busiest and fastest-growing surgeries in Kashmir.”

“Being a conservative society, my patients are shy about discussing rhinoplasty but now a lot has changed and because of the digital and social media boom. Also, the significant change in personality and attitude has given great hope to all those patients,” he says. “Some people are born with certain conditions that negatively affect nose functions. The most common of these conditions is a deviated septum. In a gist, uneven nostrils characterise a deviated septum. This leads to many problems such as difficulty breathing and nasal infections. In a few cases, it aggravates sleep apnea, a potentially fatal disease. Deviated septum surgery helps you avoid these problems.”

Dr Shafqat, along with other surgeons, spreads awareness among people in rural areas through regular workshops and consistent social media posts.

Pertinently, rhinoplasty commonly called a nose job or nose reconstruction is the procedure in which the tissue is gently raised off the structure of the nose and a shape is given to the bone and cartilage to improve the facial appearance. He says that there are two types of rhinoplasties—reconstructive surgery that restores the form and functions of the nose, and cosmetic surgery that changes the appearance of the nose. What has led to the growing popularity of the surgeries is that it is performed free of cost in government hospitals while it costs about Rs 50 000 Rs 60,000 and above in private hospitals.

Another prominent ENT specialist of the valley, Dr Irfan Ul Shams, who works as a Consultant at the Department of Health Services, Kashmir, says that in the quest of looking better and younger, more people want a “better look”. “Nose being a central and pivotal pillar of face holds an important position as to how a person looks,” he says, “That is the reason more and more cases are coming forward,” he says, adding “People want to look better, feel more confident and don’t want to be ridiculed and the quest of these has turned more people to cosmetic surgery and rhinoplasty in this case.”

“I must have done around 30 such cases in district hospital Pulwama. We visit many villages and encourage people to avail themselves of the ENT help so that they can regain their lost confidence,” he says.

“I must say if you are one of these people, knowing how nose reshaping improves your life helps. Sometimes in some cases, we have to create more projection and reduce the size of the prominent nose, cartilage from the rib is removed to form a stiff graft that the skin would heal against.”

Experts say that the need to harvest cartilage from elsewhere in her body is often a component of an ethnic rhinoplasty, which differs from a traditional rhinoplasty.

Director, Department of Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq A Rather, told Greater Kashmir “A robust mechanism has been put in place and such surgeries by Kashmir-based surgeons are bringing smiles to the patients and laurels to the department.” “We need a lot of improvisation in the system and several measures are being taken to upgrade our facilities in this regard.”