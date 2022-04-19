Theft case cracked in Baramulla with arrest of 3 people

Baramulla: The Police in Baramulla solved a theft case with the arrest of three persons involved in the crime.
During investigation, it was revealed that the trio was also involved in many other theft cases.
Police Post Palhallan received written complaints from the Intizamiya Committee of Ziyarat Sharif Palhallan and other residents of Palhallan areas regarding theft incidents from time to time at Ziyarat Sharief.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 66/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated, police said.
During the course of investigation, a special investigation team headed by SHO PS Pattan assisted by IC PP Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan was constituted. The SIT conducted raids at several suspected locations and questioned many suspects.
During questioning, one of the suspects Bilal Ahmad Waza son of Mohammad Ashraf Waza resident of Raipora Palhallan, Pattan confessed his involvement in the commission of crime and on his disclosure involvement of his other two accused persons also surfaced and they were subsequently arrested.
They have been identified as Azardin Bhat @ Betab son of Ab Majeed Bhat resident of Tantraypora Palhallan and Hashim Ramzan Gojri @ DP son of Mohammad Ramzan Gojri resident of Gojri Mohalla Palhallan.
On their disclosure, stolen items including CCTV camera, mobile phones and copper items were recovered. During further questioning, the trio also confessed their involvement in different theft incidents which took place within the Palhallan area.
Our consistent actions against the anti-social elements shall re-assure community members that Police has resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any criminal activities, a police official said.