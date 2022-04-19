Theft case cracked in Baramulla with arrest of 3 people

Baramulla: The Police in Baramulla solved a theft case with the arrest of three persons involved in the crime.

During investigation, it was revealed that the trio was also involved in many other theft cases.

Police Post Palhallan received written complaints from the Intizamiya Committee of Ziyarat Sharif Palhallan and other residents of Palhallan areas regarding theft incidents from time to time at Ziyarat Sharief.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 66/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated, police said.