Theft case solved in Pulwama

Srinagar: A police spokesman today said police in Pulwama solved a theft case by arresting an accused woman and have recovered stolen property worth lakhs of rupees from her possession.
In a statement, the spokesman said yesterday, Police Station Rajpora received a written complaint from Manzoor Ahmad Dar of Bellow Dargund stating there in that some unknown person/persons have stolen golden ornaments from his residential house.
Accordingly, case vide FIR No. 02/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Rajpora and investigation was initiated.