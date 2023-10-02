Theft shatters hope of Pulwama widow

Pulwama: In the middle of her thick apple orchard, Tanveera was crying inconsolably, with her relatives struggling hard to pacify her.

“They have shattered all my hopes. How can I repay the debt?” asked the distressed woman, as one of her relatives offered her some water.

On a somber Monday morning, Tanveera, 45, a resident of Pulwama’s Rohmoo village, was shocked to see the apples they had harvested over the last few days vanishing from the orchard.

According to Tanveera, the burglars had stolen around 200 apple boxes from her farm.