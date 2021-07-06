There’s a lot of mistrust among people: CPI (M)

“However, as you are visiting J&K, we found it appropriate to meet you and present our viewpoint on delimitation exercise. We are not against delimitation, but wanted it to be carried along with rest of the country. In 2002, J&K Assembly had amended the Jammu and Kashmir Representation of the People Act, 1957 and Section 47(3) of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and put a freeze on delimitation till 2026. The decision was in line with the pan-India freeze on delimitation till the first census after 2026. Both Jammu and Kashmir High Court and the Supreme Court had upheld the decision of freeze on delimitation,” they said.

“The reality is that there is a lot of mistrust among people and rumour mongering has engulfed the region. Unfortunately, since last several years, vested interests are trying to create a wedge between communities and regions in J&K. Under these circumstances, we are of considered opinion that 2011 census provides guiding frame for delimitation exercise. Neglected sections of population living in remote areas of J&K also must be given due representation. Our submission is to keep sensitivities of J&K in consideration while conducting the exercise. It should help in bridging the gaps between communities and regions instead of further widening it. For that the perceived apprehension that the exercise is aimed at benefiting some sections of the population should be removed,” they said.