Thief, drug peddler detained under PSA
Kupwara: A burglar and a drug peddler were detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole passed PSA orders against the drug peddler while Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din against the burglar following a dossier signed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Youghal Manhas.
SSP Kupwara told Greater Kashmir that both the persons were repeat offenders which led to their detention under PSA.
The burglar has been identified as Basharat Ahmad Khan resident of Batpora Hyhama while as the drug peddler as Irshad Ahamd Lone of Kawari Trehgam.
This is for the first time that a burglar was booked under PSA in this district. Recently three persons including an acting sarpanch were detained under PSA for indulging repeatedly in drug peddling.