Thief, drug peddler detained under PSA

Kupwara: A burglar and a drug peddler were detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole passed PSA orders against the drug peddler while Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din against the burglar following a dossier signed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Youghal Manhas.

SSP Kupwara told Greater Kashmir that both the persons were repeat offenders which led to their detention under PSA.