Those made leaders by PDP betrayed it: Mehbooba

Kupwara: People Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti today said those who were made leaders by her party betrayed it for their personal gains.

Talking to reporters at Hirri in Kupwara, she said she was happy that youth in large number are joining PDP. “Infact literate youth from Kupwara have been joining the party for the last few months. This is a good gesture," she added.