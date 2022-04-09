Those made leaders by PDP betrayed it: Mehbooba

Kupwara: People Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti today said those who were made leaders by her party betrayed it for their personal gains.
Talking to reporters at Hirri in Kupwara, she said she was happy that youth in large number are joining PDP. “Infact literate youth from Kupwara have been joining the party for the last few months. This is a good gesture," she added.
PDP President visited the house of a slain policeman at Hirri in Kupwara to offer her condolences. She later visited the residence of former minister Ghulam Qadir Mir to condoled his demise.
Mehbooba alleged that those revealing truth in Kashmir are being put behind bars. "Even the journalists in Kashmir are not spared for revealing the truth,"she said.
"Those claiming that every thing is alright after August 5 decision in Kashmir are lying to the people of country," she said.