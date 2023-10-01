Thousands commemorate first death anniversary of renowned sufi saint’s daughter in Ganderbal

Srinagar: A gathering in thousands assembled at the residence of Syeda Bibi Aamina at Lar Ganderbal to observe and participate in congregational “fatiha Khawani” on the eve of her first death anniversary on Saturday.

Syeda Aamina was daughter of famous Sufi Saint, Syed Rasool Shah (RA) popularly known as Naanga Baji Sahib of Malangam, Bandipora.

People from all walks of life thronged the place in huge numbers and since morning people started reciting Quran and Fatiha to pray for her soul.

Syeda Aamina passed away last year on 30 September at the age of 65 due to heart stroke. Hundreds of devotees thronged the place at her anniversary from far off places and districts of the UT.

One devotee Sher Ali who hails from RS Pura Jammu said that ‘’Her death has devastated us completely” as she was their “Pir-o-murshid” who would visit their places and her prayers were healing touch to their pains and agonies. She was a motherly figure to the poor and needy. She was always helpful as none would go empty handed from her house and commanded respect among thousands of people across the districts of J&K and Punjab.

Zahibzada and son of Muzaffar Shah Sahib known as Brehvi Wale Baji sahib, Syed Sakhawat also said that the entire family of Nanga Baji wherever they are, doesn’t discriminate between people on the basis of caste, region and religion. Syed Jamat Ali Shaheen, husband of Syeda Bibi Aamina thanked everyone for visiting the family on his wife’s death anniversary.

Syeda Bibi Aamina was mother of ROC Kashmir Haamid Bukhari.