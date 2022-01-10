Thousands participate in Urs of Nanga Baji Sahab (RA)

Rajouri: The five-day annual Urs of Syed Ghulam Rasool Shah (RA) popularly known as Nanga Baji Sahab (RA) concluded at Bravhi village in the Kalakote area of Rajouri district on Monday.
The Urs of Nanga Baji Sahab (RA) is celebrated annually at the residence of his grandson and a revered Sufi saint, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah popularly known among his followers as Baji Sahab of Bravhi Kalakote.
On this occasion, special prayers were held for peace and tranquility in J&K and the country.
Sufi saint Syed Ghulam, Rasool Shah (RA) was a pious and spiritual personality who originally hailed from Malangam village of Bandipora district in Kashmir.
His tomb is thronged by thousands of people from all over the country during the Urs every year.