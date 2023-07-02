Threat of Hepatitis-A looms large over Shopian

Shopian: The contaminated water in south Kashmir's Shopian district is taking a toll on the residents with the area continuously witnessing the cases of Hepatitis-A.

Although the doctors say that the situation is not worrying, the significant number of cases reported from the district over the last few months have been a cause of concern for the people.

According to the data available with the health officials, of 506 samples tested for Hepatitis-A, 92 turned out to be positive over the last five months.

In January, a total of 69 samples were processed and of them 20 samples were positive. of 284 samples, 24 were found positive in February. In March, 73 persons were screened and 15 turned out to be positive. Similarly in April and May, 22 and 11 were positive of 43 and 37 samples tested for the disease respectively.

Hepatitis-A is a water borne disease that mostly affects the children.

"Lack of safe drinking water and poor sanitation are associated with the risk of Hepatitis-A infection," said a doctor.

He said that some times the water got contaminated as the faecal matter entered the leaked water pipes laid through the streams.