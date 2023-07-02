Threat of Hepatitis-A looms large over Shopian

Shopian: The contaminated water in south Kashmir's Shopian district is taking a toll on the residents with the area continuously witnessing the cases of Hepatitis-A.
Although the doctors say that the situation is not worrying, the significant number of cases reported from the district over the last few months have been a cause of concern for the people.
According to the data available with the health officials, of 506 samples tested for Hepatitis-A, 92 turned out to be positive over the last five months.
In January, a total of 69 samples were processed and of them 20 samples were positive. of 284 samples, 24 were found positive in February. In March, 73 persons were screened and 15 turned out to be positive. Similarly in April and May, 22 and 11 were positive of 43 and 37 samples tested for the disease respectively.
Hepatitis-A is a water borne disease that mostly affects the children.
"Lack of safe drinking water and poor sanitation are associated with the risk of Hepatitis-A infection," said a doctor.
He said that some times the water got contaminated as the faecal matter entered the leaked water pipes laid through the streams.
"The consumption of such water could cause the Hepatitis- A," said the doctor.
He, however, said that the area presently had some sporadic cases, which was not a cause of concern.
In the month of January, the disease broke out in Watho and Gonawpora villages of Kellar medical block, spurring the medical officials to screen the residents for the disease and their timely intervention staved off the transmission of disease.
The residents from multiple villages of the district have been complaining about the impure water over the last many years.
They alleged that most parts of the district were fed with unfiltered and untreated water resulting in some water borne diseases like Hepatitis-A.
"Our water taps gush out muddy water more or less throughout the year, " said Adv Rayees Jan, a resident of Herman village.
Prominent social activist Magray Mansoor told Greater Kashmir that he brought the issue of contaminated water to the notice of authorities umpteen times but to no avail.
"The impure water is one of the major causes of water borne diseases," he said.
An official from the Jal Shakti Department said that water supply scheme that caters to the town "has an effective treatment facility".
"For rural areas, we have various rapid and slow sand treatment filtration plants to filter the raw water before it is is supplied to the consumers," he said.
The official, however, said that as the demand was more than the capacity of these plants, their effectiveness reduced during rainy season.
He added that more filtration plants would be constructed soon.